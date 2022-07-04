A bird that was freed from netting in a major rescue mission in North Shields has died.

The adult kittiwake was trapped on the roof of a building on the Fish Quay when it was spotted on Saturday 2 July.

It was reported to be "shrieking" as it became more and more distressed after getting its wing caught in some netting.

A passerby called local charity Blyth Wildlife Rescue but they were unable to help due to the bird's position.

Specialist equipment was used to cut the kittiwake free. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service joined forces with charity Blue Watch at Tynemouth to take on the task.

An aerial ladder platform was used to reach the bird and it was freed.

The animal was left in the charity's care and they took it to the vets to dress its wounds and ensure it was strong enough to release.

However, the trauma of the incident took its toll and the bird died the following day.

The adult kittiwake was initially rescued and taken into care but died. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

