A body has been found in the search for a 31-year-old woman who went missing more than a week ago in North Yorkshire.

Chelsea Allen disappeared on Sunday 26 June when she was believed to have left her home in Helmsley on foot at about 3am.

North Yorkshire Police said a search team discovered the body in woodland near Helmsley on Monday morning (4 July).

Although formal identification has not yet been confirmed, officers believe the body to be Ms Allen.

Police searching woodland in the Helmsley area last week. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

The discovery followed several days of extensive searches by police involving a drone, helicopter and mountain rescue team.

The circumstances surrounding Ms Allen's death are currently not believed to be suspicious.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by police.

The force thanked the public for their assistance in the search.

