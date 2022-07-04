Play Brightcove video

Applications for the final phase of a major recruitment drive by Northumbria Police are now open.

The force is taking on 1,200 new recruits over three years as part of a national police uplift programme.

In 2019 the Home Office pledged to put an extra 20,000 officers on the streets with a deadline of March 2023.

Northumbria Police said it will take on 395 officers in this financial year.

Damian Peel, one of the latest recruits, was a teacher before joining the force. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Many of those who have already joined and have started training have changed careers, including former teacher Damian Peel, from Washington.

The 28-year-old said: "The things that I am interested in are safeguarding and helping people. Why not make that leap and go into something new? It's never too late.

"There are people on the course who are older than me and have had careers before now. You can give something back to society and have an excellent career with it."

Northumbria Police are conducting their biggest recruitment drive in a decade. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Student officers spend the first 17 weeks in the classroom before heading out on patrol and responding to 999 calls.

They also receive training in self defence, first aid and driving.

There are different entry routes including a two-year programme for students who already have a degree and a three-year programme for those who study for a policing degree alongside their training.

Recruits are taught first aid, driving and self defence. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Zoe Ronald is in the final year of her three-year training programme having joined the force during the pandemic.

She was previously a life coach working in mental health at a doctors' surgery and has a 15-year-old son.

She said: "It's tough but it's worth it. I don't think anyone expects being a police officer to be easy but if you can get through the training then yeah you have made it."

Zoe Ronald swapped life coaching for law enforcement. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Superintendent Steve Wykes said there had never been a better time to join the police.

"Policing offers so many different opportunities and it sounds cliche but no two days are the same, you never know what you are coming into," he said.

"We have so many opportunities and so many careers within this career."

