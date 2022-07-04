A football fan was left with severe facial burns after a cup of Greggs coffee was reportedly thrown at him on a Newcastle match day.

Northumbria Police said the man had travelled to the area from London to watch Newcastle United face Arsenal when he went into the bakery chain on Grainger Street.

The 28-year-old victim was reported to have ordered and sat down to eat at about 10.30am when, moments later, another man entered the shop, bought a coffee and sat nearby.

Following a brief exchange, the offender is reported to have thrown his coffee at him before leaving.

The victim was taken to hospital and received treatment for severe burns to his face and arms.

He also had to undergo extensive physio and psychological treatment as a result of the incident on May 16.

Northumbria Police have released these CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation. Credit: Northumbria Police

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

They have also released a CCTV image of a man who was in the area at the time of the incident who could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101, quoting reference 057179H/22.

