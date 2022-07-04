Volunteers said they wasted an hour-and-a-half searching for a swimmer after a hoax call at the County Durham coast.

The RNLI was paged at 3.57pm by Humber Coastguard on Sunday 3 July to a report of a swimmer in difficulty off the Sandy Car Park, at Seaton Carew.

Two lifeboats and several other vessels searched for 90 minutes in conditions described as being calm with excellent visibility.

Shortly before 6pm both lifeboats were stood down by Humber Coastguard and returned to the Ferry Road boathouse.

A Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat and other vessels during the search off Seaton Carew. Credit: RNLI/Tom Collins

Hartlepool RNLI Coxswain Robbie Maiden said hoax calls threatened those in real danger.

"RNLI volunteer crew members will respond to any request to help those in trouble at sea," he said.

"However, when a false 999 or 112 call is made and the coastguard request a lifeboat to launch, it uses volunteers' time, which they selflessly give to help those in trouble.

"A false call can take lifesaving resources away from a real emergency."

Mr Maiden added his thanks to those who took part in the search.

