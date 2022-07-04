Police are appealing for help to find a boy with limited English who was found "lost and distressed" by a member of public.

The member of public reported concerns for a young child she spotted alone in Yarm just before 6.40pm on Sunday 3 July.

She told Cleveland Police the boy was on his scooter near Nursery Gardens and had limited English, but appeared to indicate he was Ukrainian.

The force said the boy "bolted into the nearby estate and disappeared from sight" as the caller explained she believed he was "lost and distressed".

No missing child report matching the boy's description has been made but officers are appealing for information to establish whether he is safe and well and back with his family.

A statement on the Cleveland Police Facebook page read: "The original call was made in good faith and we’d like to thank other callers who rang in with information."

Anyone with information is asked call Cleveland Police on 101 quoting ref 115208.”

