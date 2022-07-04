Drivers on Tyneside are being told to expect some disruption as restrictions are put in place on the Tyne Bridge.

It is part of the ongoing project to inspect the bridge ahead of planned restoration work that is set to take place next year.

The southbound lane and east footpath will be closed this week from 9:30am-3:30pm Monday to Friday.

There will also be overnight closures throughout the week. One northbound lane will be closed between 6:30pm - 6:30am Monday to Friday. The shared footpath and cycle path will remain open.

Diversions will be in place and people are being asked to plan ahead and allow more time for their journey.

The latest restrictions follow full overnight closures for a number of days last month to allow engineers to inspect the steelwork of the bridge.

The inspections are a strict condition of the government providing £35.3 million as

As part of this, Newcastle and Gateshead councils are contributing just over £3 million for works to the Tyne Bridge element of the programme.

£41.1m Will be spent carrying out the restoration of Tyneside's most iconic crossing.

£35.3m Of funding has been secured from the Department for Transport for the restoration work.

£3m Of Newcastle and Gateshead council funding will go towards the Tyne Bridge updates.

Stephen McClean, special projects construction manager for Esh Construction, which will carry out the refurbishment said the closures had been scheduled to ensure disruption was minimised.

He added: "Specific works will include use of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and rope access to inspect the main arch over the carriageway, therefore for the safety of the public and our operatives, it is essential that closures are in place while this is undertaken."

As the inspection work covers the full span of the bridge, further closures and lane restrictions will be in place on the roads approaching the bridge, and underneath it on both the Newcastle and Gateshead sides.

This section of the programme is being developed, with more details to come soon, but it is expected to have limited impact on the travelling public.

Newcastle and Gateshead councils, and Esh Construction, have said they will consult with wildlife groups to ensure that the main works to the towers on the bridge are done outside of the kittiwake breeding season, with nesting provision maintained throughout the revamp to minimise disruption to this protected species.