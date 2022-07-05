Drones could be used to transport life-saving medication to patients across Northumberland.

Work is underway to discover if they could be trialled as a way of speeding up urgent medical deliveries between NHS sites.

The health service has announced that drones will begin operating on the south coast of England, transporting chemotherapy from Portsmouth to cancer patients on the Isle of Wight.

The drones could speed up deliveries across the vast county of Northumberland. Credit: PA

A scheme involving Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which covers Northumberland, could follow.

The trust said: "Northumbria Healthcare is currently exploring the possibility of using drones to make urgent clinical deliveries across the very large area we cover, but plans are at a very early stage."

The first step is to discover if a pilot scheme can run, which could take place later this year.

Tech company Apian are working with the NHS on the technology. Credit: Apian

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, announced the south coast pilot as the health service marks its 74th birthday on Tuesday 5 July.

She said: "Delivering chemo by drone is another extraordinary development for cancer patients and shows how the NHS will stop at nothing to ensure people get the treatment they need as promptly as possible - while also cutting costs and carbon emissions.

It is hoped using drone technology will one day enable doctors to make "same-day delivery" orders for drugs and medical equipment from anywhere in the country.

The project has been launched in partnership with tech company Apian, a startup founded by a team of NHS doctors in training and formal Google staff.

