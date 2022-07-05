Several of our region's police forces have vowed to continue a crackdown on cross-border criminals who target rural communities.

Operation Checkpoint is a joint partnership between with Northumbria, Durham, Cleveland and Cumbria forces.

The biggest rural policing operation of its kind in the UK - the operation sees police, partners and volunteers join forces to target travelling criminals who commit crime across the North of England and Scotland.

It aims to prevent and tackle rural acquisitive crime, wildlife and poaching offences - with criminal groups often travelling substantial distances between counties in a bid to evade arrest.

Superintendent Andy Huddleston, force lead for rural crime, said: "We know that Operation Checkpoint gets results - and that's down to the fantastic teamwork between all the Forces, officers, volunteers and partners put such time and energy into making it a success."

On Thursday 30 June, Operation Checkpoint found:

100 suspicious vehicles stopped and checked across the rural areas

27 vehicles were stopped alone in Northumberland

One vehicle was pulled over near Hexham after it was found to be towing three quad bikes.

Supt Huddleston said: "We will continue to use every tactic at our disposal to tackle all rural crime in Northumbria and protect those who live in our more isolated communities.

"We are delighted with the impact of Thursday's operation - and will be looking to maintain that momentum over the coming months."

