One teenager has been found guilty of murder and four others have been found guilty of manslaughter over the death of a father from Northumberland.

Danny Humble was killed by the group of teens - aged 17 and 18 - as he made his way home from a night out with his girlfriend in Cramlington last year.

A trial at Newcastle Crown Court heard that the 35-year-old was set upon after coming across his killers in an underpass.

Following a joke from the youths that he looked like one of the television stars Ant and Dec, they embarked on an attack which involved punching, kicking and stamping.

The victim, a father-of-two, was left with catastrophic injuries in what lawyers said was around 15 seconds of violence.

Danny Humble suffered catastrophic injuries in an attack in which he was punched, kicked and stamped on. Credit: Family photo

On Tuesday 5 July, a jury at the court returned their verdicts on the fourth day of deliberations.

Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, was found guilty of Mr Humble's murder.

Four others were found guilty of manslaughter. They are Kyros Robinson, 18, of Woodside Avenue, Seaton Delaval, Ethan Scott, 18, of Chester Grove, Blyth, Bailey Wilson, 18, of Mitford Avenue, Blyth and a 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Two other teenagers, Izaak Little, 18, of Blackthorn Drive, Blyth, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were cleared of murdering Mr Humble at the direction of the judge last month.

Danny Humble came across his killers in an underpass near Romsey Close, in Cramlington, where he was set upon by the group of teenagers. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

'So many lives have been destroyed by what happened that night'

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a truly tragic case in which a father lost his life and our thoughts very much remain with Danny’s heartbroken family and loved ones.

“Danny was a very respected member of the Cramlington community and leaves behind two completely devastated children, a committed partner, loving family and countless friends.

“This has been a complex investigation that has relied on the support of the community to come forward as witnesses and assist with the case – and I would like to thank people for their assistance.

“I also want to thank Danny’s loved ones for their patience, cooperation and the dignity they have shown during the investigation and court proceedings.”

Det Chief Insp Brooks added: “So many lives have been destroyed by what happened that night.

"Children have been left without a father and those responsible have caused pain and suffering for their own loved ones and shattered their own chances of a happy future.

“No one wins where violence is concerned and I want to send a clear message to anyone who believes that such actions are acceptable– the consequences are devastating and can rip lives apart.

“As a force we are fully committed to tackling violent crime and working with partners will continue to play our part in ensuring the region remains one of the safest in the country.”

The five teenagers convicted for killing Mr Humble on 29 May, 2021, were remanded into custody.

They will be sentenced in September.

