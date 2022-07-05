Seven people have been arrested following violence at Hartlepool United vs Bradford City football match.

They were all detained in the Bradford area followed an investigation by Cleveland Police and West Yorkshire Police.

The alleged incidents took place during the match at Victoria Park on Tuesday 15 March.

Five men aged 19, 20, 22, 26 and 29 have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and section 18 assault.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, section 18 assault and throwing a missile.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, section 18 assault and common assault.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, from Cleveland Police football unit, said: "We have worked closely with West Yorkshire Police and with the public in order to try to identify those suspected of being involved in disorder at the match earlier this year, culminating in today’s arrests.

"Our investigation is ongoing and seven men are now in police custody for questioning."

Superintendent Gareth Crossley of Bradford District Police said: "We welcome the arrests made today by Cleveland Police. Violet disorder and antisocial behaviour has no place in the game.

"We will continue to work with Cleveland Police and Bradford City Football club as the investigation progresses."