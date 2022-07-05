Two teenagers are to stand trial accused of murdering another teenager in Sunderland.

The body of 18-year-old Kieran Williams was discovered close to the Northern Spire Bridge on 2 June after extensive searches following his disappearance on 18 April.

As part of police enquiries two men, both aged 19, were arrested and subsequently charged with murder.

Ben Cook, of Fordfield Road, and Louis Michael Hackett, of Fordenbridge Square , appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning (5 July) via video link to prison.Both pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder and will go on trial on 31 October.

