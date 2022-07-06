New figures from the NSPCC show online grooming crimes across the North East and Cumbria have increased by more than 40%.

Police recorded an average of one incident every day last year.

44% increase in offences of sexual communication with a child recorded by police since 2017/18

391 offences reported by the four police forces in the North East and Cumbria

Meta-owned apps (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) and Snapchat used in more than 70% of crimes across the UK in 2021/22 where the platform was known

Multiple social media sites were often used in the same offence.

4 in 5 online grooming crimes in the UK are female victims

39% of all victims were 12- to 15-year-old girls

One 15-year-old girl who was groomed on multiple sites told Childline: "I've been chatting with this guy online who's like twice my age. This all started on Instagram but lately all our chats have been on WhatsApp.

"He seemed really nice to begin with, but then he started making me do these things to 'prove my trust' to him, like doing video chats with my chest exposed. Every time I did these things for him, he would ask for more and I felt like it was too late to back out.

"This whole thing has been slowly destroying me and I've been having thoughts of hurting myself."

The NSPCC is warning record levels of online child sexual abuse seen during the pandemic have not subsided and may mean a long-term increase in risk.

NSPCC has set out a five-point action plan for the Online Safety Bill to systemically tackle sexual violence and prevent avoidable child abuse.

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC Chief Executive, said: "Online grooming is taking place at unprecedented levels and only concerted action will turn the tide on this tsunami of preventable abuse."

Digital Minister Chris Philp was due to address an NSPCC event in Parliament on Tuesday 5 July where experts and campaigners with lived experience of abuse set out the case for a strong Online Safety Bill.