Health experts have met to discuss what more can be done to tackle the "significant challenge" of childhood obesity in Hartlepool.

A multi-agency meeting saw discussions about how patients are currently being supported, and what changes need to be made going forward.

Craig Blundred, Director of Public Health for Hartlepool Council, said: "This is a widespread issue - the key thing to stress is that it is not just about behaviour.

"We can’t just say to people ‘eat less and move more’, it isn’t that simple. There are many different factors involved.

"It really is a whole system approach – public health, the NHS, local businesses, anyone who advertises.

"We want to build a social movement here in Hartlepool."

The town currently has the third highest obesity rate in England – with nearly 30% of reception year children and 39% of year six pupils being classed as overweight.

In 2017/18, it cost Hartlepool £4.5 million in health costs and nearly £20 million in total costs to tackle obesity.

Vanessa Osborne, who cares for bariatric patients at both of the Trust’s hospitals in Stockton and Hartlepool, explained the four-tier model used to treat patients.

She said: "We advise and support our patients around how they can change their lifestyle - looking at things like portion sizes, a balanced diet and promoting physical activity.

"What may not be seen as a victory for one patient may be a success for another.

"For some of our patients, being able to get through the turnstile at a football match is a success, or getting into their seat on a flight and so on.

"It’s about helping people improve their health and their quality of life.”

Earlier this year, the North East was listed as the least health region in England in data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Middlesbrough was the third unhealthiest local authority area out of 307, with Newcastle not far behind in 12th place.

