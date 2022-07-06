Darlington's MP has resigned from government as part of the political turmoil gripping Boris Johnson's premiership.

On the evening of Wednesday 6 July, Conservative Peter Gibson left his post as Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department for International Trade.

In his resignation letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Gibson criticised Johnson for not upholding high standards in public life and the party's failure to include trans people in a ban on conversion therapy.

He described marching for London Pride as a "humiliating experience" because of the government's policies.

"As a gay MP, [marching for London Pride] should have been a liberating, enjoyable experience," he said.

"Instead due to the damage our party has inflicted on itself over the failure to include trans people in the ban on conversion therapy, it was a humiliating experience and signalled to me the immense damage that has been so needlessly inflicted after years of hard work by many to rebuild the damage of Section 28.

He added: "It is of the upmost importance that the Office of Prime Minister represents all the high standards required of public life, which I do not believe it presently does."

Mr Gibson joins an ever-growing list of MPs to turn on the Prime Minister as calls for his resignation intensify.

Richmond MP Rishi Sunak quit as Chancellor of the Exchequer on Tuesday 5 July, triggering the flurry of resignations alongside Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

During Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Mr Johnson vowed to carry on.