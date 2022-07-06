Richmond MP and now-former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak resigned from government on Tuesday 5 July.

He helped trigger a flurry of ministerial resignations that threaten to topple Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In his resignation letter, Mr Sunak wrote: "I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for".

Our correspondent Gregg Easteal gathered reactions to the news in Sunak’s constituency of Richmond.