Did Rishi do right? Richmond reacts to MP Rishi Sunak's resignation as chancellor

Speaking to ITV News Tyne Tees, some people in Richmond gave their verdict. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Richmond MP and now-former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak resigned from government on Tuesday 5 July.

He helped trigger a flurry of ministerial resignations that threaten to topple Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In his resignation letter, Mr Sunak wrote: "I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for".

Our correspondent Gregg Easteal gathered reactions to the news in Sunak’s constituency of Richmond.

