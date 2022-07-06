An investigation has been launched after a 71-year old man died in a South Tyneside house fire.

Tyne and Wear Fire Service was called to a house in Jarrow at 10:45pm on Sunday (4 July).

Emergency services arrived at the property on Salcombe Avenue and found the ground-floor flat ablaze.

Firefighters discovered an elderly man, who lived alone at the address, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A joint investigation into the circumstances around the fire has now been launched by the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria Police.

At this stage, it is not being treated as suspicious.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Lynsey McVay, of TWFRS, said: "Any death is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

"Our crews were on scene in a matter of minutes and were able to locate and extinguish the fire quickly, but unfortunately the occupier had already passed away.

"There is substantial damage throughout the property so establishing the exact cause of the fire may take some time.

"Our fire investigation team have not found anything to suggest the fire is suspicious but we will be supporting Northumbria Police as they carry out enquiries into the incident."

Anyone with information can contact Northumbria Police online or by calling 101.