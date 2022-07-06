A man who threatened to torture a woman, put a knife to her throat and poured washing power into her mouth has been jailed.

Joynull Hussain also punched and kicked the victim then proceeded to drag into the kitchen where he turned on the kettle and attempted to pour water onto her body.

The 28-year-old then ordered the victim to walk on all fours and forced her head down the toilet.

The woman bravely disclosed the attack after arriving at hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the address and found a large quantity of washing powder on the floor of the house.

Hussain, from Darlington, was arrested and later charged with threats to kill, and assault causing actual bodily harm.

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday (4 July ) and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Investigating officer, DC Jacqui Robinson said: “Hussain is a violent and controlling man who put his victim through hell.

“I hope the conclusion of the trial and sentencing will provide the victim with some comfort as she attempts to move on with her life.

“As a force, we are committed to helping victims of abuse and bring perpetrators before the courts.

“I would encourage anyone suffering from physical or emotional abuse to report it to us and let us help you.”