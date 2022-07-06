Play Brightcove video

A mural has been unveiled in Darlington to show support for The Lionesses ahead of the Women's Euros.

Commissioned by The Arthur Wharton Foundation and painted local artist Jilly Johnston, the artwork features the faces of the five North East footballers who'll represent their country.

They are Lucy Bronze from Berwick, Jill Scott from Sunderland, Demi Stokes who was raised in South Shields, Rachel Daly from Harrogate and Beth Mead from Whitby.

Play Brightcove video

Darlington women’s football squad even pitched in with the painting.

Goalkeeper Martina Cuccunato and midfielder Toni Upton from the women’s first squad made an appearance.

Martina says she feels “Excited and honoured!”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...