Northumbria Police are appealing for information following a suspected kidnapping in North Tyneside.

A 34-year-old man was critically injured when he fell from a moving van on the Coast Road last Friday (1 July).

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Two men, aged 18 and 55, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Two further men, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of kidnap.

They have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Katie Smith said: "This is clearly a very serious incident and we’re committed to finding out the full circumstances surrounding what happened.

"While the investigation is still at an early stage, at present, we do not believe that there is any wider risk to the public.

"I am today asking for the public’s help. Anybody who believes they witnessed this incident, or who saw anything suspicious or of note in that area on Friday evening, is asked to get in touch with police if they have not already done so.

"We are especially keen to speak to anyone who was in the Coast Road area at the time, even if passing through for travel, and may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist officers."

Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101.