Play Brightcove video

RNLI lifeguards had to rescue two paddleboarders in Tynemouth after strong winds swept them out to sea.

They were called out at around 2:30pm on 3 July, after spotting a father and son stranded through their binoculars.

The duo had been paddling from Cullercoats beach to Longsands.

Lifeguards Harry Fitzgerald and Jess Ward assisted the young boy into the boat, with his father on the paddleboard holding onto the side.

Both were assessed, but medical attention was not needed.

The duo had been paddle boarding from Cullercoats beach to Longsands in Tynemouth. Credit: ITV

Multiple paddleboarders who had also been swept out to sea required rescue throughout the day.

Lead Lifeguard Supervisor Sean Mills praised the paddleboarders for choosing a beach where lifeguards were patrolling.

He said: "Our lifeguard team at Tynemouth Longsands were immediately there to help as soon as they found themselves in difficulty.

"Weather conditions can make paddleboarding dangerous, with strong offshore winds quickly pushing you out to sea.

"It is essential that beachgoers check their local beach’s weather conditions before visiting."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...