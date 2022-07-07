The Bradley Lowery Foundation is aiming to raise a record sum with its annual Cancer Has No Colours fundraiser to mark five years since the six-year-old passed away.

Sunderland fan Bradley died on 7 July 2017 after battling cancer for most of his life.

To commemorate his 'angelversary', as he family refer to it, the family encourages schools and businesses to wear football shirts and make a small donation on any day throughout the week starting on 7 July.

The annual celebration of Bradley's life was inspired by people from across the country wearing their team colours to mark his funeral in 2017.

Through carrying on this tradition and other fundraisers, the charity estimates it has raised £9 million for poorly children.

The charity is being supported by students from East Durham Collage in Peterlee, who will be wearing their football shirts in July to raise funds and awareness.

Lynn Murphy, chief operating officer of The Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: "Every year, generous people across the UK join us in remembering Brad by wearing their football shirts to work or school.

"This year will be five years since he went with the angels, so we hope it's going to be the biggest and best year for fundraising, and that more people than ever will join in.

"The foundation provides an essential service to children and adults who need financial and emotional support to receive treatments which aren't available on the NHS. We hope that more people than ever will get their shirts on and support us, regardless of their team."

Sunderland AFC also have paid tribute to Bradley, posting "forever in our hearts" on their Twitter.

Cancer Has No Colours runs from 7-14 July 2022.