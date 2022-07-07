Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Stockton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Stockton.

It happened on Piper Knowle road at around 11:30pm on Wednesday 6 July.

As part of investigations, a 22-year-old man has been arrested.

After the incident, a 24-year-old man had been treated at hospital for a stab wound.

Police say that he remains in hospital in a “stable” condition.

Officers are appealing to the public for any information, CCTV and dash cam footage to come forward.