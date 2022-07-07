Middlesbrough is currently waiting for around 30 more Ukrainian refugees to arrive.

The town currently hosts 29 refugees staying across 12 homes, including nine children and a woman who was seven months pregnant when they arrived

According to the latest Home Office data from 5 July, there have been 51 visa applications sponsored by someone in Middlesbrough for someone fleeing Ukraine and 41 have been issued.

Cllr Stephen Hill, executive member for culture and communities said: "We have around 30 people who are waiting to travel from Ukraine to Middlesbrough, so that should fill up our slots."

People can apply to house refugees through the Homes for Ukraine page on the government website.

The local authority will need to run DBS and housing checks on those who want to house Ukrainian refugees.

Hosts will also be required to provide education, undertake referrals for services, support refugees arriving in accessing benefits and work, and provide health services and launch hosting courses to equip sponsors to deal with trauma.

Sponsors who take in refugees will receive an optional £350 per month for the first twelve months.

More than five million people from Ukraine have already fled to other countries, according to the United Nations.