Video report by Gemma Cole.

A North East theatre group, made up of actors with learning disabilities, is beginning a new tour, with a show that questions their representation in film and TV.

Lawnmowers Theatre Company from Pelaw in Gateshead have titled their new show 'Retake, Remake'

It challenges popular films including Forest Gump, and I Am Sam.

The show, and its message, is touring the country. Three years in the making - this show has finally hit the stage.

Starting as a film during lockdown, it covers tough subjects - including the prejudice learning disabled people face, and the journey to find pride in who you are.

This ensemble are also hoping to show that they have the ability to tell their OWN stories - challenging the habit of having non-disabled people playing disabled roles.

Actor, Cameron Thompson said: “Actors like Tom Hanks, who don’t have a learning disability, plays a character with learning disabilities, it’s like he’s playing off a stereotype.

“Forest Gump was a fictional character but it should have been acted by a person with learning disabilities

“A learning disability person is very capable enough to do so, such as us.”

18% of the population have a disability

8% of onscreen performances were by disabled people

At this rate, it would take until 2028 to double the amount of disabled people working in media - and another 20 years for the figures to actually reflect the population.

Artistic director, Jan-Willem Van Den Bosch said: “I knew that there were many films made about people with learning difficulties, but made with people who basically wanted to gain an Oscar.

“We thought there might be a nice way to show their talents. To show that they could have done these roles themselves “

The show will tour theatres across the region, including a run in Newcastle, and performances in Hexham and Washington.

Artistic director, Claire Hills- Wilson said: “It’s a really amazing, polished, professional piece.

“I think that sometimes there’s a tendency to think ‘Oh that’s been made by people with learning difficulties- Wow! I didn’t expect it to be THAT good’.

“But actually, we need to get away from that biased conscious that people do have when it comes to learning disabled theatre”

Actor, Andrew Robson said: “At the end when they [the audience] come away from it, they should be thinking ‘Wow, yeah we need to now have some respect, we need to know that actually people with learning disabilities can do things.’ ”