A Durham police officer could be sacked over allegations he inappropriately touched a female colleague in her hotel room.

Detective Constable Simon Spellman, who works in safeguarding, gained entry to the room by asking to borrow toothpaste.

The 36-year-old was on a Durham Constabulary staff "wellness weekend" at the Harrogate Police Treatment Centre in September 2021 when the alleged incident took place.

Misconduct proceedings at The Old Houghton Magistrates' Court, were told that he knocked on the door of a junior colleague, known as Ms F, in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Spellman had never met Ms F before that night, and asked for Ms F's room number at the hotel reception after a group night out, the hearing was told.

Ms F described knowing DC Spellman had no toothpaste as he had mentioned it earlier in the evening.

She allowed him into the bathroom when he knocked on the door, unannounced, as he had a toothbrush in his hand.

He then reportedly made himself comfortable on her bed and took off his socks and shoes.

Ms F said he began stroking the outside of her upper thigh followed by the length of her back.

She says she texted her sister and partner asking them to ring her and then began sending "swipe messages" - swiping across random keys on her phone.

The victim then spoke to her boyfriend on the phone and she rushed into the bathroom, locking the door behind her, and broke down in tears saying she didn't know what to do.

DC Spellman remained on the bed for around 30 minutes, watching a film, while she locked herself in the bathroom on the phone to her boyfriend.

The Darlington-born DC allegedly didn't leave until after she came out of the bathroom briefly to say she was "knackered," had received some bad news, and was upset.

After DC Spellman left the room, he sent three messages over Facebook, which the hearing was told read: "Hey hope you're okay x. Sounds like something bad had happened so don't worry about kicking me out lol."

He then sent a single question mark when the woman didn't respond.

In an interview played during the misconduct hearing at The Old Houghton Magistrates' Court, the complainant struggled to hold back tears as she spoke of telling her partner, "I don't know what to do and I'm scared" from inside the bathroom.

Ms F told the hearing: "I felt so much relief that he had gone. I still had to spend the full weekend with him and I didn't know what his intentions were for being in my room.

"I definitely think he was trying it on with me.

"I had spoken about my boyfriend and how we were going to start a family and buy a house. I was just really scared, I didn't know what he was going to do. I didn't even know him."

When asked what she thought he could have done, the woman replied: "I don't even want to think about it."

Spellman has admitted that, in hindsight, his actions amount to misconduct in that he breached the professional standards of authority, respect and courtesy, constituted discreditable conduct, but denies that this amounts to gross misconduct.

He instead says he was "testing the waters", despite both himself and Ms F being in relationships, after he "misinterpreted" a number of signals - including Ms F saying he looked younger than 36 and her accepting his Facebook friend request.

DC Spellman said: "I would have left, I would have wanted for her to tell me to go. I didn't go there with any intent to make her feel upset or distressed and that's the first time that I have seen that VRI (visually recorded interview) in full.

"I've read the transcript but watching her describing that and getting upset about something that I had done. I feel awful about it.

"I feel really, really unsettled in myself that I have caused somebody else to feel like that."

He said he was devastated by the impact his actions had had on Ms F and accepted that however difficult the past 10 months for him had been, it had been worse for her.

He also accepted that public confidence would be damaged, as his role with police is in safeguarding.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...