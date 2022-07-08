Heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury has been out dancing and taking pictures with fans in Newcastle.

The so-called 'Gypsy King' is in the North East on a speaking tour that took him to Gateshead on Thursday (7 July) before he heads to Sunderland on Friday, Stockton on Saturday and Hartlepool on Sunday.

Outside Grey's Monument on Friday morning, he drew a crowd who danced and snapped selfies with the two metre-tall boxer.

Ever the showman, grainy footage shows Fury twirling a fan to a busked version of 'Could You Be Loved' by Bob Marley.

Fury has previously expressed his love for the reggae legend, which may suggest the tune was a request from the champ himself.

He also took photos with Northumbria Police officers and dipped into JD Sports on Northumberland Street.

Fury's latest fight was against Dillian Whyte, which he won by technical knockout in round six.

He announced his retirement shortly afterwards, telling ITV News Granada: "It’ll be a sad day if I do come out of retirement because I’d only ever come back for a large amount of money.

"I always said the day it becomes about money, that’s the day I walk away."