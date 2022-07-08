Mouth of the Tyne Festival back for the first time since 2019

The Mouth of the Tyne Festival gets underway on 8 July.

The event in Tynemouth is back for the first time since 2019.

10,000 visitors go to the festival

Popular British artists including Keane, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Newton Faulkner and Eliza Shaddad will take to the main stage at Tynemouth Priory and Castle.

Keane are the first headliner on the Friday 8 July. Credit: PA

Organised by North Tyneside Council - a range of street entertainment, food stalls, a children's pageant, and performances will also take place in the village.

Steve Bishop, Head of Cultural Development and Festival Director at North Tyneside Council, said: "I'm absolutely delighted that after two years, the Mouth of Tyne Festival is finally returning to Tynemouth.

"A lot of work has gone into selecting a brilliant line-up and bringing lots of free entertainment to the festival which people of all ages can enjoy across the weekend.

Those attending the festival are being encouraged to take public transport and use the dedicated park and ride, as parking is extremely limited in the area.

The festival takes place from Friday 8 July to Sunday 10 July.