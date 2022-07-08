A North Tyneside MP is furious at Boris Johnson as she believes he is "still putting himself before the country."

After Mr Johnson quit on Thursday 7 July and pledged to stay on until a successor is found, MP Mary Glindon said: "He is still putting himself before the country. The last 24 hours have been unbelievable, it poses more questions than answers.

"It cannot be business as usual until there is a new prime minister. Not after all those ministers wrote to say that they had no confidence in him.

"He is not fit to govern. How can the public trust him if even the ministers in his own government say they do not have faith in him?"

The Labour MP said she hopes that there will be a change of leader before autumn, adding: "Everything he has done has been for the good of himself, not the country and he leaves the country in a sad situation."

Mr Johnson bowed to overwhelming pressure from within the Conservative Party to stand down on Thursday 7 July, after a mass revolt that saw dozens of resignations from the government.

But, rather than leaving Downing Street immediately, the prime minister wants to stay in post until a replacement leader is chosen - meaning he could stay in No 10 until the autumn.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know:

Mary Glindon, MP for North Tyneside was prevented from visiting her late husband Ray in hospital.

Ms Glindon was left raging at the Prime Minister when allegations of Downing Street parties during lockdowns first emerged - with one having taken place while her late husband Ray was in hospital before Christmas 2020, and Covid rules prevented her from being with him.

Ray, a veteran councillor in North Tyneside, died in April 2021 at the age of 74 after a five-year battle with cancer.