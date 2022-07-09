Police are investigating a crash in Gateshead, between a motorcycle and a police car, that happened around 3pm on Friday 8 July.

The officer was attending an emergency call at the time, when the car and the motorcycle collided.

The two people on the motorcycle were taken to hospital by air ambulance, with serious injuries. They remain in hospital at this time.

The officer who was driving the car was also taken to hospital as a precaution and has now been discharged.

The collision has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is standard practice.

Sergeant Dave Roberts of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department said: “This is a serious collision which has sadly resulted in two people being hospitalised with serious injuries and our thoughts are with them and their loved ones at this distressing time.

“We are working hard to establish what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and are asking for any witnesses to get in touch and help us build a clear picture of what has happened.

“If you were in the area and have any dashcam footage, or saw what happened, we’d ask you to get in touch with us as soon as you can. Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove the key to our investigation.”