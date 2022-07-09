Durham Miners Gala returns to full strength after two year hiatus

Thousands of council, school, police and NHS workers will tomorrow (Saturday) march in support of key workers for the 150th anniversary of the first Durham Miners’ Gala.

The gala is the largest labour and trade union event in Europe and a huge fixture for the North East of England. It will be the first to be staged since 2019, following two years of cancellations due to Covid-19.

Key workers who provided essential services to keep the country running during the pandemic will be centre stage. They include care workers, hospital staff, refuse collectors, teaching assistants and many more who put their health at risk to continue providing services for their local communities.

Play Brightcove video

Many of the regions politicians also attend the event, along with the Labour Party Leader. Keir Starmer is unable to attend this year due to a family engagement.

Alongside the key workers, RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch, Unison General Secretary Christina McAnea, Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham, NASUWT General Secretary Patrick Roach, and UCU’s Jo Grady will also speak from the platform.

UNISON national secretary and northern regional Secretary, Clare Williams said: “UNISON is extremely proud to support the Miners’ Gala and celebrate the UK’s key workers.

“Those employed in health, schools, councils and care have given their all in the last few years and continue to do so. They shouldn't have to take what amounts to a pay cut in all but name if the government doesn't announce pay rises that kick inflation into touch.

“The gala is an opportunity for unions, the Labour Party and the public to come together and tell the government we want our key workers to be recognised and paid what they deserve.”

The city is full of music and brass bands as the procession makes its way through Durham. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

What's happening throughout the day?

The parade begins at 08:30am and makes it way through the city.

The procession can take three to four hours to pass the County Hotel due to the huge numbers attending and the frequent pauses at the hotel.

On the Racecourse, the banners are strapped to the surrounding fences.

On the riverside, there are rides for the children and stalls selling everything from books to fast food.

In the marquees, there are many exhibitions and a place where tea and sandwiches can be bought run by the Durham Labour Party. And, on a field overlooking the racecourse, there is a fun fair.

At 13:00, the platform party arrives and the Chairman opens the meeting. Speakers will make speeches.

After the speeches, four or five selected bands and banners march to the Cathedral for the Miners’ Service.

Road Closures

The centre of Durham is closed to traffic from 7:00 until 20:00 but access is possible, for those who arrive early, to the multi-storey car park close to the Market Square.

There are three large park-and-ride car parks, and people are able to get the bus into the city.