The pregnant wife of a 31-year-old man who was killed in a crash last week has said the ambulance service failed him after taking almost an hour to arrive on the scene.Aaron Morris died on Friday July 1 after his motorcycle was involved in a crash on Priestburn Close in Esh Winning in County Durham.

Mr Morris, who was a father-of-three and had recently learned his wife Sam is expecting twins, had been seriously injured and later died in hospital.Sam criticised the response time as she believed her husband could have stood a chance against his injuries.

The North East Ambulance Service has said an internal review has been launched.Sam, 28, said she was second on the scene following the collision and looked after her husband until paramedics arrived.

The student nurse criticised the ambulance service's response and says she believes his death may have been prevented if he had arrived at hospital sooner.

"I know they failed my husband," she said. "I had a 31-year-old husband who has died from preventable injuries leaving behind a pregnant wife and three children. It's a really sad thing.

"I've gone through a very traumatic experience to lose the love of my life in these circumstances. It's very heart-breaking."

She added: "He should still be here. He had so much to live for. He was the life and soul of every room he went into. He was such a good man. We had the best life."I know he had an accident in 2022 and he couldn't get the help he needed. He died in pain and scared and he shouldn't have."

Mr Morris was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham but died several hours later.

His wife said she was "fuming", adding: "My husband needed multiple first responders and an air ambulance. It's a failure from the service."

In response, the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has apologised to his family for the "additional distress" after admitting its response was outside of its target time.Dr Mathew Beattie, Medical Director for North-East Ambulance Service said, “I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Mr Morris’s family. We were unable to reach Mr Morris as quickly as we would have liked.

"Our response was 50 minutes against a standard where nine out of ten responses should arrive within 40 minutes. For that we extend our apologies for the additional distress this must have caused in an already tragic situation.

“We are carrying out an internal review to see if there were any missed opportunities to respond quicker and this will be shared with the coroner.

"It has been widely reported that ambulance services across the country are struggling to meet response standards due to significant pressures across the NHS, but I can reassure you that we are working closely with our system partners to do everything possible to reach patients as quickly as we can.”