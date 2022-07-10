Who are the North East Conservative MPs supporting to be their next leader?

Following months of speculation and growing anger among Tory MPs, Boris Johnson has announced he will resign as party leader but will stay as a caretaker prime minister until a new leader is elected.

Since then, a wave of Conservative MPs have stepped forward to throw their hat in the ring for the job - including one in the Tyne Tees region, former Chancellor and Richmond MP Rishi Sunak.

But who are our North East MPs throwing their weight behind?

Robert Goodwill Credit: PA

Robert Goodwill

The Scarborough & Whitby MP is supporting his constituency neighbour Rishi Sunak, describing him as "an experienced leader" who showed "tremendous leadership and judgment during the pandemic".

Credit: PA

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan is supporting Tom Tugendhat. This is considered a coup for Tugendhat, as he now has a cabinet minister in his corner.

Peter Gibson, Darlington MP Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Peter Gibson

Another one for Sunak. The Darlington MP announced his support on Facebook, calling him a 'tireless champion' for levelling up and praising the decision to build the new treasury offices in Darlington.

Simon Clarke Credit: PA

Simon Clarke

The Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP is backing Liz Truss. In a tweet, he said: "She will galvanise growth, cut taxes and launch a new Spending Review. She’s tough on our enemies abroad, will seize the opportunities of Brexit and has a strong record of delivery".

Dehenna Davison Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Dehenna Davison

The first ever Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland, Davison threw her support behind Liz Truss during a Question Time appearance.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton Credit: ITV News

Kevin Hollinrake

Another neighbour of Rishi Sunak, he'll be supporting the former Chancellor for the top job - saying he stands 'head and shoulders' above the other candidates.

Jacob Young Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Jacob Young

Redcar's MP is another one in Rishi Sunak's corner. He released a statement on Friday confirming his support, calling him a 'great friend to Teesside'.

