79-year-old woman dies after Whitley Bay house fire

A 79-year-old woman has died following a house fire on North Tyneside.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called to a house in Whitley Bay at 7:35am on 6 July.

Firefighters found the elderly woman in the property and she was taken to hospital

She remained in hospital to undergo treatment, but has since died from her injuries.

TWFRS and Northumbria Police are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances around the fire.

At this stage, it is not being considered suspicious.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Lynsey McVay, of TWFRS, said: "Any death is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

"Our crews were on scene in a matter of minutes, but unfortunately the lady was found to have significant injuries.

"Our fire investigation team will be supporting Northumbria Police as they prepare a report for the coroner."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the woman involved.

"Police do not believe the death to be suspicious or that there was any third-party involvement.

"A report has been made for the coroner."