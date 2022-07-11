Charity Women's Aid is calling for Love Island to crack down on "emotionally abusive" and "gaslighting" behaviour, as series four's Adam Collard returns to the villa.

Collard became one of the programme's most divisive and headline-making bombshells, attracting criticism for his treatment of several female contestants on the show in 2018.

This prompted Women's Aid - which aims to keep women and children safe - to speak out at the time, highlighting "clear warning signs" in his behaviour.

What is 'gaslighting'?

Gaslighting is a form of manipulation where the bully or abuser creates a false narrative that makes the victim question their judgements and reality - ultimately they start to feel unsure about their own perceptions.

Common tactics include discrediting or distracting you, minimising your thoughts and feelings, shifting blame or denying wrongdoing.

After it was revealed during Sunday night's show that the 26-year-old would be making his comeback, Women's Aid released a fresh statement.

It said: "We saw Rosie rightly call out Adam for his unacceptable behaviour, which included gaslighting and emotional abuse.

"We hope that ITV recognise how serious this issue is and that it must be learned from, considering they have asked Adam to return to the show.

"Love Island is watched by many young people and we know what a huge influence it has.

"Producers must make sure there is support for contestants throughout, and intervene if relationships become unhealthy or abusive."

Collard was introduced as a 'bombshell' during series four. Credit: Love Island/ITV

In May 2019, ITV released a comprehensive new set of duty of care processes ahead of the fifth series.

It means contributors on the show are now offered training and guidance covering inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and micro-aggressions.

Ahead of filming, they also hear from former Islanders about their experiences, including how to cope being filmed 24/7, the interaction they will have with producers, the support provided to family members, dealing with social media trolling, and adapting to life away from the show.

They have access to a registered mental health professional at all times while on the show, and are offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions once they return home.

Medical Advisor Dr Paul Litchfield, who has been working with Love Island since 2018, said: "The importance of promoting good mental health and avoiding psychological harm is now well understood and the measures ITV has put in place to safeguard the welfare of participants continue to evolve.

"Being thrust into the glare of intense public scrutiny can be daunting and providing effective support to people living through that experience is critical.”

You can contact Women's Aid by emailing helpline@womensaid.org.uk, or by using their online instant messaging service, which is open 8am-6pm weekdays and 10am-6pm at weekends.

