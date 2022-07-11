The UK government’s chief medical advisor has been given an Honorary Doctorate of Science from Northumbria University.

Professor Whitty received his honorary degree during the University’s summer graduation ceremonies. Credit: Northumbria University

Chris Whitty was awarded for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “It is a real privilege to be awarded an honorary degree from Northumbria University.

"It is a great University with a strong commitment to research and training future healthcare workers. Congratulations to all the students graduating today.”

The former Northumbria University student studied at the university for his Medical Law degree, graduating in 2005.

He received his honorary degree during the university’s summer graduation ceremonies.