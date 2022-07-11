Extinction Rebellion activists have scaled the Angel of the North to hang a banner sporting the group's name.

A member of the campaign group was photographed abseiling down the Gateshead landmark on Monday 11 July.

She had just installed the 30-foot symbol to kick off what the group is calling its Summer Uprising.

The protests are set to cause widespread disruption to draw attention to environmental issues.

"Time is running out," said Amy from XR Tyneside.

The banner on show for all those heading north on the A1. Credit: Nick Figgis

"The UK Government is paralysed with a political upheaval. However, the level of CO2 continues to rise.

"The United Nations said in its most recent IPCC report that we have ‘a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable future’.

"We need action now - not when our Government finally starts functioning again."

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has been contacted for comment.

