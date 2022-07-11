A motorcyclist has died after crashing with a car in North Yorkshire.

The man in his 20s was riding a gold Harley Davidson which collided with a yellow Ford Fiesta at the Sinks Lane junction, on the A684, near Bedale.

Emergency services including the air ambulance went to his aid following the crash, which happened shortly after 2:30pm on Sunday 10 July, but he died at the scene.

The motorcyclist's family are receiving support from the police.

The A684 was closed to traffic between Bedale and Crakehall until around 8.30pm while a full collision investigation was undertaken at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for anyone with information, with dash-cam footage or who witnessed the collision to email jon.moss@northyorkshire.police.uk