A mum-of-two has said she is lucky to be alive after discovering she had a tumour while on a trip to Turkey for dental work.

Lisa Robinson, from Consett, flew to Antalya for a consultation about getting dental implants on 23 June.

When the 44-year-old arrived at the Magic Smile Turkey dental clinic the following day, staff noticed something was wrong with her behaviour.

Ms Robinson was taken to Anadolu Hastanesi Hospital where doctors found she had a brain tumour and a bleed on the brain.

She was rushed in for an immediate 13-hour, life-saving surgery then spent four days in intensive care before being moved to critical care, where she has amazed doctors with her progress.

Lisa Robinson's sister said it was a miracle she pulled through. Credit: Family photo

Speaking from her hospital bed in Turkey, Ms Robinson said: "I had no balance and staff [at the clinic] asked if I had had a drink."

"They asked if I wanted to go back to the hotel or the hospital and I said the hospital straight away.

"When I got to the hospital I had a blood transfusion, I was assessed and had an MRI. The tumour and the bleed was identified then.

"I was operated on straight away. The doctors have been amazing. I am very lucky to be alive."

Ms Robinson's family were contacted by the hospital and her partner Michael Ringer, daughter, Jade Robinson, and sister, Sharon Morris, immediately flew to Turkey to be by her bedside.

Sharon Morris, from Newcastle, said: "She only had a 25% chance of pulling through. We had a phone call on the day of her operation saying that she might not pull through or she could be left paralysed.

"It is a miracle she pulled through. Someone is looking down on her. She is really lucky to be here."

Lisa Robinson's family are now raising £50,000 to fly her home to the UK. Credit: Family photo

Ms Robinson, who is a mental health nurse, said she had suffered from some headaches in the two weeks before she was due to travel.

Doctors thought these might be cluster headaches caused by the stress of starting a new job.

Her sister added: "It is an absolute miracle that Lisa has pulled through. A guardian angel is looking over her. We can't believe how well she is doing.

"Now she is in critical care she has been doing absolutely fantastic. She is obviously still weak and has not got any strength, but she is a fighter and her positive attitude is amazing. She is the strongest person I know."

Ms Robinson has now received the all-clear to fly home with a doctor to continue her recovery in the UK.

Her family are raising £50,000 to make this happen, as they say the insurance company is refusing to cover the costs of Ms Robinson's medical and travel expenses on the grounds that she was aware she had a pre-existing medical condition.

Ms Robinson said she had "no idea" that she had a brain tumour before she travelled and is filing a complaint with the insurance company.