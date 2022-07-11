Thief steals family heirlooms including treasured war medal
Police are appealing for information after a thief stole sentimental items from a family home.
The robber broke into the house in Gateshead on Thursday 7 July by smashing a patio door.
Once inside, the thief stole jewellery, a number of memorial £5 coins and a medal belonging to the victim’s father for his long service working on a ship.
It is thought the burglary took place between 4.10pm and 4.40pm.
An investigation has been launched, and Northumbria Police are asking anyone who has seen the missing items or has any information to contact them online.