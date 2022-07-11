Thief steals family heirlooms including treasured war medal

Police are appealing for information after a thief stole sentimental items from a family home.

The robber broke into the house in Gateshead on Thursday 7 July by smashing a patio door.

Once inside, the thief stole jewellery, a number of memorial £5 coins and a medal belonging to the victim’s father for his long service working on a ship.

It is thought the burglary took place between 4.10pm and 4.40pm.

The sentimental family items stolen from a home in Gateshead. Credit: Northumbria Police

An investigation has been launched, and Northumbria Police are asking anyone who has seen the missing items or has any information to contact them online.