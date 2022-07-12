Baby reported to be 'without parents' on Newcastle's Redheugh Bridge
A baby was reported to be without its parents on one of Newcastle's highest and busiest bridges.
Northumbria Police were called to the Redheugh Bridge after receiving the report about a baby who did not appear to have a parent or carer present on Monday 11 July.
Officers responded to the call on the dual carriageway shortly after 6:30pm and found the baby safe and well.
The force said the baby's parents were spoken to and enquiries were ongoing.
A force spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6.30pm, police received a report of concern for a baby, with no parents or guardians believed to be present.
“Officers attended and the baby was found safe and well.
“The baby’s parents have been spoken to and enquiries are ongoing.”