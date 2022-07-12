Could Newcastle host the next Eurovision Song Contest?

Newcastle is one of 10 cities that have expressed an interest in hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Although Ukrainian band, Kalush Orchestra, won this year in Turin, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has ruled that the war-torn nation cannot act as host following Russia’s invasion.

Sam Ryder, from Essex, finished as runner-up and so the UK is in line to stage the contest.

Cities across the country have been putting their names forward to stage the annual music event since organisers revealed last month that they were in talks with the BBC to “potentially” bring the event to the UK.

The UK's Sam Ryder finished runner-up this year after performing his hit Space Man. Credit: AP

Newcastle City Council has now confirmed that it is exploring a bid for Eurovision 2023 and is working with Invest Newcastle on the project.

Cllr Alex Hay, the council’s cabinet member responsible for tourism, said: “Newcastle is a welcoming, well-connected and ambitious city with a proven track record of staging world class events.

“Obviously it would be wonderful to host Eurovision and we believe that Newcastle would be a perfect host city.

"We are looking forward to hearing more about the bidding process and are already working with partners to explore the opportunity.”

There has been no confirmation of which venue would be chosen to stage Eurovision in Newcastle, though the 11,000-capacity Utilita Arena would seem the obvious choice.

The Utilita Arena in Newcastle would seem the obvious choice for a venue in the city. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

In order to host the Eurovision Song Contest, cities are required to meet certain criteria, including having a venue which can accommodate around 10,000 spectators.

The new £300m arena and conference centre, due to be built on the Gateshead Quayside, would not be ready in time for the 2023 contest.

Any host city must also be within easy reach of an international airport and have enough hotel accommodation for at least 2,000 officials, accredited journalists and spectators – both requirements that Newcastle would be able to meet.

Serbia's Konstrakta performing In Corpore Sano, a song about Meghan Markle, in this year's contest. Credit: AP

Other UK cities to have also expressed an interest in staging the event include Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Aberdeen, Belfast, Leeds, London, Birmingham and Liverpool.

Ukraine’s public broadcaster claimed last month that the EBU had “denied Ukraine the right to host Eurovision 2023” and called for the decision to be reconsidered.

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted: