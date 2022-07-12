Lioness Beth Mead has said she is "enjoying every minute" of the European Championships.

The Whitby striker bagged a hat-trick during England's stunning 8-0 victory over Norway on Monday 11 July.

The goals helped the Lionesses glide into the quarter-finals of Euro 2022, with the biggest win in the competition's history.

The tournament hosts scored six times in a rampant first-half display, with Georgia Stanway's 12th-minute penalty and a finish from Lauren Hemp three minutes later being followed by a brace apiece from Ellen White and Beth Mead.

That equalled the most amount of goals scored by one team in a Euros match.

England went on to set a new record for the most emphatic victory at a finals, surpassing their 6-0 win over Scotland in 2017, following an effort from substitute Alessia Russo and Mead completing her hat-trick.

Speaking after the match, Mead was asked if it felt like she was in the form of her life.

She said: "Yes, it does. I'm really enjoying my football, I love being part of this team. Honestly, it's an incredible feeling to feel how I do right now.

"I keep saying it, but I can't put it into words, honestly. I'm just loving being here, loving being part of this team and enjoying every minute."

With the remarkable win seeing them bag top spot in Group A, the Lionesses will be returning to Brighton a week on Wednesday to play the runners-up in Group B - which features Germany and Spain - in the last eight.

Mead added: "I don't think I even dreamt of this, but I'm just so happy I can get the goals again to help the team. Unbelievable night. I can't believe it."

The demolition job was watched by a crowd of 28,847, from which cries of "football's coming home" rang out.

Commenting on Mead's performance, former England striker Ian Wright said: "She's so confident now. She's worked hard on her game. Everything that she's done, her game has ranked up. It builds confidence. She's a goal-scoring monster at the minute."

Coach Sarina Wiegman was delighted with both the result and the performance but was quick to keep her players' feet on the ground.

"It was a very special night," she said. "We didn't expect to make such a big win as we did, but we played really well, we really exploited their weaknesses and we're really happy.

"But at the same time, it's just one game. We know we're through now, we'll just enjoy the moment and then we just really stay grounded and go to the next game."

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...