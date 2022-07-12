Farmers in North Yorkshire are having to diversify as the cost of living continues to affect the industry.

They have cited the rising cost of fertiliser, fuel and animal feed as a major concern in the sector, with some prices increasing threefold.

Farmers are now having to pay out increasing costs without the guarantee they will get a return when their produce is finally sold.

Graham Clarke, of Low Swainby Farm, bought 24 bags of fertiliser this month for £12,000. The same amount this time last year cost just £4,000.

He said he was concerned by the rising cost of living affecting not just farmers but everyone - meaning customers cannot afford to keep paying inflated prices.

As a result, many in the sector are diversifying what they do.

Paul Langthorne, of Langthorne's Buffalo Produce, has 300 buffalo and is the only farm in Yorkshire to own the species. The produce made on the farm helps fulfil a growing demand on the international market.

Despite this, Mr Langthorne said he was still struggling.

"Everything is going up, fuel especially is going up, it costs us an extra £600 a week," he added.

"We're putting solar panels in to try and save on the electric, I think it's going to get more difficult."

It is not just the increasing costs that are affecting the industry, but there are also difficulties with hiring staff within the sector.

Mr Langthorne added: "Nobody wants to work weekends, we're struggling for butchers to prepare all the meat for customers. We're just struggling to keep up now. "

Graham Clarke from Low Swainby Farm paid three times more for fertiliser this month compared to what he did this time last year. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Some farmers in the industry are now calling on the Government to step in and help support the troubled industry by reviewing post-Brexit subsidies for farmers.

Mr Clarke said: "There'll come a point where our input costs are expensive and our saleable commodities drop.

"When that happens there will be a big shock. At the moment we're cushioned but it can't last forever...Where will that price be next March"

"We are price takers, we can't control what we get for our commodity we just have to take what it on the market"

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been approached for comment.

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: