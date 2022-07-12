Man, 18, arrested after report of rape of teenager in Middlesbrough

A man has been arrested following the report of a rape of a teenage girl in Middlesbrough.

Officers received the report of a rape in the Saltersgill area of the town on Monday night, 11 July.

Cleveland Police said an 18-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of rape and was currently in custody facing questioning.

The force said the victim was being offered specialist support while enquiries continued.

Neighbourhood officers remain in the area conducting reassurance patrols.