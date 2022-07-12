A mother who was found dead at the bottom of cliffs on the North Yorkshire coast fell in unknown circumstances, an inquest heard.

Helen Elizabeth McCabe was discovered at Huntcliff, in Saltburn, last year after being spotted by a member of the public.

The 47-year-old had been "struggling" with her physical health in the months leading up to her death and been "suffering from Long Covid".

However, the Stockton woman's family stated there was "no indication that she would contemplate taking her own life".

An inquest into Ms McCabe's death was held at Teesside Coroner's Court on Monday 11 July.

Assistant coroner for Teesside and Hartlepool, Karin Welsh, told how Ms McCabe was spotted walking in Saltburn around midday on 2 December.

She was seen with a walking stick and a backpack by a member of the public.

However, when the walker returned later they found the bag and walking stick "on the edge of the cliff" and "scuff marks on the soil".

The inquest heard there was medication inside the backpack and the member of the public raised the alarm.

Cleveland Police and the North East Ambulance Service were called to the scene and paramedics confirmed Ms McCabe had died at the bottom of the cliffs.

A post mortem examination was carried out by Dr Sowmya Venkatesan and found Ms McCabe died from "multiple traumatic injuries from a fall from height".

Toxicological tests revealed that Ms McCabe had "therapeutic levels" of medication in her system.

Ms Welsh told the court Ms McCabe had been "suffering from Long Covid" in the weeks prior to her death and she was "struggling from a medical point of view" which had impacted on her mental health.

A number of Ms McCabe's family attended the inquest, including her brother, uncle and sister-in-law, who said they were not "fully aware" of her mental state prior to her death.

The inquest was told she had contacted a number of doctors about her physical health problems over an 18-month period.

"There was absolutely no indication that she would contemplate taking her own life," they added.

Ms Welsh recorded Ms McCabe "died as a result of a fall in circumstances that couldn't be ascertained".