A football fan who took part in a violent city centre protest against Black Lives Matter supporters has been jailed.

Grandfather Michael Maylia was sentenced to more than two years in custody after pleading guilty to criminal activity at Grey's Monument, in Newcastle.

Police came under attack from a number of people and officers, horses and dogs were injured as bottles, cans and smoke grenades were thrown on 13 June 2020.

Several have already been jailed for their part in the disorder - all but one of whom were from the "counter-protesting" group.

Some of them were affiliated with the far right, the Hells Angels, or football hooligans.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Maylia was initially well-behaved but from around 2pm, the atmosphere changed.

Jolyon Perks, prosecuting, said the 55-year-old, of Coniston, Gateshead, appeared to be looking for an opportunity to throw a can of alcohol, on CCTV footage.

Black Lives Matter protestors gathering in Newcastle. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He said: "He hurled the can in the direction of the Black Lives Matter protesters and a police officer jumped out of the way of it. As the can left his hand he pulled his hood over his head to try to conceal his appearance.

"He later left the scene and beckoned the group to go with him and he appears to be acting as a leader. He moved through a number of shoppers to an area where some Black Lives Matter supporters, who were also behaving unlawfully, were located to confront them."

When stopped by police and told to move back, the group responded with physical and verbal resistance. Mr Perks added: "The defendant can be seen at the front refusing to leave, surging towards the police and acting in a threatening manner."

When the police dog section moved in, Maylia remained at the front of the group, shouting and swearing at officers.

He also refused to leave when the mounted section moved in to try to disrupt police tactics.

Police separate the opposing group from the Black Lives Matter campaigners. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Maylia, who was unsteady on his feet, was also seen recording the disorder on his phone and then posed for a picture before leaving, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for 25 months.

Maylia had 56 previous convictions. In 2019 he was jailed after a bar brawl between Newcastle and Burnley fans.

Lee Fish, for Maylia, said he did not set out to use violence that day and did not personally injure anyone.

He added that alcohol was behind his criminal behaviour and that he had been providing care to family members.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...