North Yorkshire to receive £17 million boost to rural economy

A lack of broadband coverage and poor rural transport links in North Yorkshire are set to be tackled through an almost £17 million investment.

Councillors will make the final decision on how to spend the county's share of the Government's Shared Prosperity Fund next week.

The Fund was set up post Brexit to replace money that would have previously come from the European Union.

Over the next three years North Yorkshire will receive £16.9 million.

The county must submit a plan for how it intends to spend the money to the Government by the end of July, with a Government response expected by September.

Key challenges affecting the region which the Shared Prosperity Fund could address have been identified as rural transport and digital connectivity, access to education and training, the affordability and availability of housing, and the cost of living crisis.

Communities and organisations will be able to put forward specific projects for consideration for a share of the money later this year.

Councillor Carl Les is the Leader of North Yorkshire County Council and said: "The aim of this fund is to build people’s pride in their communities and to increase the opportunities available for residents and businesses.

"The plan focuses on enabling communities to create the foundations for their own economic development, supporting local businesses to thrive, innovate and grow and helping to reduce the barriers people of any age may face in entering and progressing in work and education."

North Yorkshire county council and seven district and borough councils are working together on the plan as from 1 April next year North Yorkshire Council will replace the areas eight current councils.