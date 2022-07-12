In pictures: Opening day at The Great Yorkshire Show
The Great Yorkshire Show has burst into action with a four-day extended show for the very first time.
ITV News Tyne Tees were on the ground on opening day on Tuesday 12 July to catch a glimpse of what the show had to offer.
The show celebrates its 163rd event this year, and is expected to welcome more than 130,000 visitors and over 8,500 animals.
Tickets have sold out while sheep and show jumping entries are at a record high.
Princess Anne is also making a royal appearance as the Patron of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society and of the Shorthorn Society of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.
As well as new show jumping classes this year, Sheepdog Trials will take place twice a day in the Main Ring.
Charles Mills, show director, said: “Get set for a terrific 163rd Great Yorkshire Show with some new additions as well as traditional favourites.
"We very much hope our visitors and exhibitors enjoy what’s set to be an exciting four days of competition and entertainment.”
Singer Lizzie Jones and former ITV Calendar presenter, Christine Talbot, are among the names due to appear.
Ms Talbot will host a chat show with a different farming celebrity each day including JB Gill from boy band JLS on Wednesday 13 July, and Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen on Friday.