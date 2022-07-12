The Great Yorkshire Show has burst into action with a four-day extended show for the very first time.

ITV News Tyne Tees were on the ground on opening day on Tuesday 12 July to catch a glimpse of what the show had to offer.

The Great Yorkshire Show will welcome over 130,000 visitors. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

The show celebrates its 163rd event this year, and is expected to welcome more than 130,000 visitors and over 8,500 animals.

Tickets have sold out while sheep and show jumping entries are at a record high.

The show is expected to host more than 8,500 animals. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Princess Anne is also making a royal appearance as the Patron of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society and of the Shorthorn Society of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

As well as new show jumping classes this year, Sheepdog Trials will take place twice a day in the Main Ring.

The show celebrates its 163rd event this year. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Charles Mills, show director, said: “Get set for a terrific 163rd Great Yorkshire Show with some new additions as well as traditional favourites.

"We very much hope our visitors and exhibitors enjoy what’s set to be an exciting four days of competition and entertainment.”

The show has introduced Sheepdog Trials which will take place twice a day in the Main Ring. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Singer Lizzie Jones and former ITV Calendar presenter, Christine Talbot, are among the names due to appear.

Ms Talbot will host a chat show with a different farming celebrity each day including JB Gill from boy band JLS on Wednesday 13 July, and Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen on Friday.