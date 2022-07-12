Play Brightcove video

Two hundred shorthorn cattle made an appearance at The Great Yorkshire Show to mark 200 years of them being bred.

It was in 1822 that a Yorkshire farmer called George Coates, began recording their breeding.

This record became known as the Coates’ Herd Book and was the first pedigree herd book for cattle in the world.

Shorthorn cows come from breeding Teeswater and Durham cattle which were originally found in the North East.

On Tuesday 12 July, Princess Anne paid tribute to the 200-year-old breed at The Great Yorkshire Show, as she is the Patron of the Shorthorn Society.